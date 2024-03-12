Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns has successful knee surgery

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Tuesday that forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns had successful surgery on a lateral meniscus tear on his left knee.

Team officials say he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Towns has missed the last three games with the injury, and the Timberwolves have gone 1-2 over that stretch. The Timberwolves are currently 44-21 and in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference with 19 regular season games left. They’re 1.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 spot.

Towns has played in 60 games this season and is averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and three assists per game.

One month from Tuesday, the Timberwolves will host the Atlanta Hawks in their penultimate game of the season. The Western Conference Playoffs start in a little more than five weeks. The hope is Towns can return by then.