Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs, stolen property

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested Saturday night at his Plymouth home for probable cause possession of a controlled substance and receiving/concealing stolen property, according to Hennepin County Jail records.

Beasley, 23, was taken into custody just before 9 p.m., and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail without bail until he can seee a judge. The Timberwolves are currently participating in a three-week, in-market workout program, and team staff and players are quarantined at a downtown Minneapolis hotel during the camp.

The Timberwolves confirmed Beasley's arrest Sunday morning.

"We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time," the team said in a statement.

Beasley, who participated in individual workouts at Mayo Clinic Square earlier this summer, is not participating in the in-market program. Beasley came to the Wolves last February as part of the massive roster overhaul done by Gersson Rosas during the trade deadline.

In 55 games last season, Beasley averaged 11.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field, including 38.8 percent from the perimeter. But in 14 games as a starter with the Wolves, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and shot 42.6 percent from three-point range before the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beasley is set to become a restricted free agent after the season.