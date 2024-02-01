How Timberwolves fans are getting free Chick-Fil-A after win over Mavericks

article

There was less than a minute to play at Target Center Wednesday night, and the Minnesota Timberwolves had a win over the Dallas Mavericks secured with a 118-85 lead.

Yet with the Mavericks’ Olivier-Maxence Prosper at the free-throw line and 44.1 seconds remaining, Timberwolves’ fans were as loud as they had been all night. Anthony Edwards was urging them to get louder as he was smiling and laughing from the bench.

Free Chick-Fil-A will do that to a fanbase. Prosper missed his first free throw, and the screams got even louder. His second rolled off the rim, and you would’ve thought by the fan reaction that the Timberwolves had just won the NBA title.

Not yet, just free sandwiches.

In partnership with Chick-Fil-A, the Timberwolves have a promotion this season to give fans free food called "Bricken for Chicken."

If an opposing player misses two straight free throws at Target Center during the fourth quarter, every fan with the Timberwolves app gets a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich. There are at least 20 Twin Cities locations that are participating, so you can bet fans are making a chicken sandwich part of their lunch today.

Most importantly, the Timberwolves are 34-14, lead the Western Conference and are 18-4 at home this season.