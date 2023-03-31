Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Timberwolves center Naz Reid out indefinitely with fractured left wrist

Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball on Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Golden 1 Center on March 27, 2023 in Sacramento, California. ((Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves got some tough news on Friday as they battle for a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs with five regular season games remaining.

Center Naz Reid, a valuable piece off the bench, is out indefinitely after suffering a scaphoid fracture in his left wrist in Wednesday’s 107-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Reid suffered the injury at the 8:26 mark of the fourth quarter, going up for a dunk and landing hard on his left wrist. He stayed in the game at the time and finished with 15 points in 23 minutes.

It’s a tough blow for the Timberwolves, as Reid gave them valuable minutes the entire season while Karl-Anthony Towns was out nearly four months with a right calf strain. Reid has played in 68 games this season and started 11, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field, and nearly 35 percent from the perimeter.

The Timberwolves (39-38) are in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference and host the L.A. Lakers Friday night at Target Center. Their remaining games after the Lakers are against the Trail Blazers, Nets, Spurs and Pelicans. The top six teams at the end of the regular season avoid a play-in series to get to the playoffs.