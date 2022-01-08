Timberwolves beat Thunder 135-105, push win streak to three

One game after starting its preferred five-man lineup for the first time since Dec. 15 due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Wolves still proved to be no match for the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder – winning by a score of 135-105 – just 9 shy of a new franchise record for points scored.

D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on January 5, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





D’Angelo Russell found his shot again after struggling to score Wednesday, putting up 27 points to go with 12 assists. As the other members of the "big three," Karl Anthony Towns scored 19 points (with 8 rebounds) and Anthony Edwards scored 24. Combined the three totaled 70 points for the Wolves. Jarred Vanderbilt made sure the opportunities kept coming, tallying 16 rebounds and 11 points of his own.

After shooting a season high five 3-pointers Wednesday night, Pat Beverley was out Friday resting a groin strain.



For the Thunder, power forward Luguentz Dort returned to the starting lineup to score a team high 18 points after being sidelined Wednesday.



The Wolves again started strong with an 8-0 run, propelled in part by 17 points from Anthony Edwards, before ultimately settling back to the pack and a score of 32-28 to end the first quarter. As a team the Thunder did a better job competing early in the first half than they did in the last match, but still lagged 73-57 at the half. Staying hot through the third quarter, the Wolves widened the lead to 24 before heading into the fourth up 103-80. By the beginning of the fourth the Wolves had already tallied 30 total team assists – 11 more than the Thunder – and would keep the ball moving to each other, and through the hoop, from there.



Unlike Wednesday, the hot-handed Russell would end the game on the bench due to it being out-of-reach for a struggling Thunder team – up 34 points with only 6:21 left, the Wolves emptied their bench for the remainder of the contest.



A newfound consistency has resulted in the Wolves winning games that were sometimes ugly, but in the end a win – contests they would have found a way to lose in the past.



The Wolves will work to continue the streak against the 11-28 Houston Rockets on Sunday.

