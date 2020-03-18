Ticket sales for Tommies/Johnnies football game at U.S. Bank Stadium postponed

article

St. Thomas and St. John’s will meet for the final time as MIAC rivals on Nov. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium, but we don’t know yet when tickets for the rivalry game will on sale.

Stadium officials said Wednesday they have postponed general on-sale tickets due to Coroanvirus concerns. A date for tickets to go on sale has not been announced, but there is time with the game not scheduled until November. Officials will provide an update when a new date is determined.

The 2020 season will be the last for St. Thomas as a member of the MIAC. The league’s schools voted to pass a bi-law last year that eliminated the Tommies from the league due to the school’s enrollment numbers. Many considered it a move to eliminate St. Thomas from the league because their athletics, across the board, are too dominant for the conference.

The St. Thomas football team hasn’t won the MIAC since 2017, when the Tommies finished 11-2 and lost to Mary-Hardin Baylor 24-10 in the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals. That’s also the last time St. Thomas beat St. John’s in football. The Tommies won that game, at Target Field, 20-17.

St. John’s beat St. Thomas in Collegeville 40-20 in the 2018 season. Last year, the Johnnies beat the Tommies 38-20 at Allianz Field.

St. Thomas and St. John’s shared the MIAC title last year, but the Johnnies earned the automatic NCAA bid by virtue of their win over St. Thomas.

U.S. Bank Stadium officials also announced Tuesday they’ve postponed the Rolling Stones concert, originally scheduled for May 16.