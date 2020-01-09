Thielen questionable against 49ers after missing Thursday practice, Diggs returns from illness

article

The Minnesota Vikings are taking the cautious approach with one of their top receivers heading into the NFC Divisional Playoffs at San Francisco on Saturday.

Adam Thielen went through pre-practice stretching, but was without a helmet and pads Thursday as the Vikings held their final workout before heading to the West Coast. Thielen was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday after hurting his ankle in a portion not open to media.

Reports emerged Thursday morning that Thielen suffered a cut on his ankle that required him to leave practice to get stitches. Thielen said after Thursday’s practice he got tangled up during practice on Wednesday. He declined to answer how many stitches he had to get, but did have a slight limp at TCO Performance Center.

Thielen had a wrap around his left ankle.

“It is what it is. At that point it’s just trying to figure out how to get out there on Saturday. That’s my mindset, do whatever it takes to get out there Saturday and try to help this team win,” Thielen said Thursday.

He was seen smiling and joking with teammates and coaches during the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media. It could be an indication that the latest setback isn’t serious, and that he’ll play Saturday.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer did not offer any specifics on what happened to Thielen at Wednesday’s practice.

“I don’t know. We don’t talk about things that happened in practice,” Zimmer said.

Thielen had seven catches for 129 yards in the Wild Card win at New Orleans, including a 43-yard catch down to the New Orleans’ 2-yard line in overtime that set up the game-winning score from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Rudolph. They’ll need all hands on deck against the 49ers, who feature the top passing defense in the NFC.

There’s no doubting Thielen wants to do whatever he can to see the field after missing the majority of six games during the season with a nagging hamstring injury.

“You just trust the doctors’ opinions and you do whatever it takes to get out there on Saturday. That’s my mindset, I’m preparing for Saturday and I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this team win,” Thielen said. “Whatever that role is, I’m going to be out there and do my thing.”

It appears the Vikings will have their other top receiver, Stefon Diggs, available on Saturday. Diggs returned to practice on Thursday after missing two straight days due to illness. He said Thursday he was out with the flu. He is not on the team’s injury report, released Thursday, and expects to play against the 49ers, regardless of if he’s 100 percent or not.

“Yeah, even if I was 30 percent I would be out there. I mean, it’s football, and it’s that time of the year. Nothing is going to be perfect,” Diggs said. “A lot of guys have got bumps and bruises, and I won’t let a little flu keep me from the game.”

Diggs leads the Vikings with 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. He had two catches for 19 yards, including a key third down conversion on the Vikings’ game-winning drive in overtime.

Thielen was asked if Vikings’ fans should be worried about their top two receivers, between his ankle and Diggs coming off the flu.

“Watch the game Saturday,” Thielen said.