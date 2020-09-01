Target Center won't be a polling place, but Timberwolves and Lynx 'Pack the Vote'

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have launched a “Pack the Vote” campaign to increase voter registration, education and turnout for the Nov. 3 election.

The Timberwolves and Lynx are collaborating with three nonprofits -- When We All Vote, RISE to Vote and I am a voter -- to go into various under-resourced communities in the Twin Cities and help residents become registered to vote and complete the Census. The teams will also have an online portal and text service that allows all eligible residents throughout the country to become registered to vote.

Pack The Vote Website: https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/vote

Text Service: Fans can text the word “PACK” to 26797 to register to vote, check their registration status and receive reminders leading up to the election.

The NBA is working with its franchises to turn arenas into voting locations this November, but Target Center will not be used as a polling place. Target Center is owned by the City of Minneapolis, not the team, and the city confirmed to FOX 9 that “the City does not plan to use Target Center as a polling location this fall.”

Election Day 2020 is an official company holiday for the Timberwolves and Lynx to ensure all employees have the day to fulfill their civic duty.