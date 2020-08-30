Concerns growing that parts of Minneapolis may be under counted in 2020 Census

article

There’s a lot on the line when it comes to the 2020 Census and the clock is ticking to get every Minnesotan counted.

As Sept. 30 nears, there are growing concerns that parts of Minneapolis may be undercounted.

“What we try to do is make this real and relevant for them so they understand the impact on community,” said Alberder Gillespie, the 2020 Census outreach and engagement manager in Minneapolis.

Everything from money for local schools to public transit leans on Census data, including how many congressional seats the state has.

Some neighborhoods in north Minneapolis are at risk of being undercounted during the Census, so those working to make sure the Censuses are filled out are going right to the people at community events.

“We know we’re at risk of having the highest undercount in modern history,” said Gillespie.

Census outreach workers with Minneapolis have some theories about why that’s happening.

“People don’t trust the government. They don’t trust the city and I think another thing is the way the Census looks when it comes in the mail. It looks like a piece of junk mail if you don’t open it up and read it. You just toss it,” said Throphic Burnett, a neighborhood support specialist in Minneapolis.

Census workers want people to know that it’s critical to fill the Census out now and be counted so they don’t miss out later.

“We know people are being missed and we can’t afford for those people to be missed because that’s 10 years of resources and representation we’ll miss out on,” said Burnett.