St. Thomas baseball to host 2022 regular season finale at Jack Ruhr Field

The University of St. Thomas baseball team is taking its 2022 regular season finale to one of the classic amateur baseball parks in Minnesota.

Team officials announced Wednesday the Tommies will host Omaha on Saturday, May 21 at Jack Ruhr Field, home of the Miesville Mudhens. The small town is about 35 miles southeast of the Twin Cities, near Red Wing and just south of Hastings.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m., and tickets will cost $8. Fans who buy a ticket for the game will also get one free ticket to a Mudhens’ game this summer. The day will also serve as Alumni Day for the St. Thomas baseball program, with a gathering planned postgame.

Jack Ruhr Field is one of the most popular amateur baseball parks in Minnesota, with natural grass in the infield and outfield, local businesses serving as sponsors on the outfield fence and cornfields off in the distance. It’s a scene straight out of the movie, "Field of Dreams."

The game is the last of a three-game series for the Tommies and Omaha. St. Thomas is 8-21 in its first season in Division I, and most recently got a 6-0 win at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday. The Tommies are not eligible for the postseason this year as it makes the full transition to Division I athletics.