St. Paul Saints cancel home opener due to snow

article

The St. Paul Saints' home opener scheduled for Friday has been cancelled after Minnesota got a delayed blast of winter weather this week.

The team says crews have worked hard to clear snow that fell this week and will spend the next 48 hours working to prep the field for Saturday's game, which will serve as the new home opener.

The Saints are set to play the Columbus Clippers for this weekend's series. Saturday and Sunday's games are set to go on as scheduled, with the opening pitch slated for 2:07 p.m. on both days.

Fans who purchased online tickets for Friday's game will receive a voucher for equal-value tickets that can be used for any other regular season game. If you bought them in person, you'll need to exchange the tickets in person at the box office.

A blue hoodie giveaway planned for Friday will be moved to the team's April 12 game.