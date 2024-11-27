Sam Darnold on Vikings signing Daniel Jones: ‘Excited to be teammates with him’

The Brief The Vikings confirmed on Wednesday they're bringing former Giants QB Daniel Jones to their practice squad Sam Darnold says he's excited to be teammates with Jones. Darnold is 9-2 as the Vikings starter with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions The Vikings expect Jones to arrive on Friday



It’s not official yet, but the Minnesota Vikings added to their quarterback room on Wednesday by bringing former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to their practice squad.

Sam Darnold said he got a text from Jones right as the news was breaking Wednesday morning. Kevin O’Connell said he expects Jones to be in Minnesota Friday morning. Jones was benched last week in favor of Tommy DeVito, and got released last Saturday.

"Very happy to be teammates with him. Spent some time with him in the past, great guy. Just excited to get him in here and be teammates with him," Darnold said. "He’s played a lot of football, so to be able to draw from his experience, he’s going to help this football team."

Why it matters

It became pretty clear Jones needed a fresh start. The former No. 6 overall pick in 2019 has just 24 wins in 69 career starts. The Vikings held him to 186 yards and two interceptions in Week 1, including Andrew Van Ginkel’s pick-6.

Two years ago in the playoffs, Jones got the Vikings for nearly 400 total yards and two scores in an improbable win at U.S. Bank Stadium. Darnold is in no danger of losing his starting job, barring injury. It’s a matter of if Jones can pick up the offense fast enough to be the No. 2 this season.

He could be the No. 2 next season behind J.J. McCarthy, if Darnold explores free agency.

"The business is what it is. Decisions are going to be made that are out of your control. I’ve dealt with that in the past, I’m going to continue to deal with it," Darnold said. "For DJ to come in here and learn from us, us learn from him, it’s going to be an amazing relationship."

Cornhole opponents?

Darnold and Jones are friends away from football. They even had a friendly competition at a cornhole event at the Super Bowl back in 2020. Darnold got the 21-11 victory.

"I’ll let him tell that story. I may have won, it was a fun competition that we did at a Super Bowl event. Shoutout to the cornhole league," Darnold said.