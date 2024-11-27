Daniel Jones signing with Minnesota Vikings: Reports

article

The Brief Former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is headed to Minnesota. Reports say he's signing with the Vikings. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports from NFL insiders.

What we know

This news comes less than a week after he was released from the Giants. He had been benched as the starting quarterback. Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s won just 24 games in 69 career starts.

According to ESPN's Adam Shefter, Jones is signing a one-year deal for $375,000. He'll start out on the Vikings' practice squad.

Jones will join Vikings starter Sam Darnold in a quarterback room that includes Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien. The move also allows the Vikings to get a look at Jones in their offense ahead of a 2025 year of uncertainty, with Darnold currently playing on a one-year contract and rookie J.J. McCarthy recovering from knee surgery. Mullens is currently the back-up to Darnold, and Rypien is the emergency No. 3 quarterback on game day that doesn't count toward the active roster.

The Vikings are 9-2 on the season, have won four straight games and start a three-game home estand on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Two years ago, Jones accounted for nearly 400 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in leading the Giants to a 31-24 NFC Wild Card Playoff win against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It led to the eventual firing of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, and the hiring of Brian Flores.

What he's said

Jones, before he was released from the Giants, apologized for not winning more and thanked his team. He was 2-8 in 10 games as a starter, throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. In the Vikings' Week 1 win at New York, Jones threw for just 186 yards, had a pick-6 to Andrew Van Ginkel among two interceptions and was sacked five times.

"I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and, of course, I wish I could have done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part," he said.

Vikings coach: ‘Tons of respect for Daniel Jones’

Earlier this week, when the Vikings were floated as a possible destination for Daniel Jones, head coach Kevin O'Connell had this to say:

"I’m not going to really get into that today, but I will say tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and person. I’m sure now that he’s a free agent and there’s probably a ton of league-wide interest in him, Daniel is going to make the decision that’s best for him and his career moving forward," O’Connell said. "I’m sure he’s working through that process. I can just say I’ve been a fan of Daniel’s for a long time. Really not going to get into that."

O'Connell had more than one chance to dismiss the idea of Jones coming to the Vikings, and did not. Now, we know why. With the addition of Jones, the Vikings now have three quarterbacks who were top-10 picks on their roster. Darnold was a No. 3 overall pick, Jones was No. 6 and McCarthy was No. 10.

The Vikings have not yet confirmed the signing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.