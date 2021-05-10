Ryan Suter talks Minnesota Wild season, playoff prep on Fox 9 Sports Now

The Minnesota Wild has two regular season games remaining, and the fight continues for home ice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wild ended its 2021 regular season home slate with a pair of 4-3 overtime wins over the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild hits the road to face the St. Louis Blues Wednesday and Thursday night to finish the regular season. The Wild is 7-1-2 in its last 10 games and looking for a strong finish to build momentum for the playoffs.

Minnesota (35-14-5) clinched a playoff spot weeks ago, but is battling to start the playoffs at home. The Wild is currently No. 3 in the Honda West at 75 points, one point behind the Colorado Avalanche and five behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, veteran defenseman Ryan Suter joined Jim Rich to talk about the Wild season, getting ready for the playoffs, teammates Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov and more. Watch the videos for more on the Wild as they get ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.