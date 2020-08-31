Report: Vikings seek to restructure contract of OL Riley Reiff

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in less than two weeks to open the regular season, and Riley Reiff might have played his last snap in Minnesota before the 2020 season kicks off.

According to Chad Graff with The Athletic, the Vikings have approached Reiff about restructuring his current contract. If he’s not willing to take a pay cut, the Vikings could cut Reiff to save about $8 million in cap space.

To make matters a little more interesting, Brian O’Neill played left tackle at the team’s practice on Sunday. Reiff was also not at practice Monday, the only offensive player to not be at TCO Performance Center. Reiff reportedly has until Tuesday to make his decision and inform the team.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Reiff has told his teammates he expects to be cut on Tuesday. That would indicate Reiff isn’t going to restructure his contract. He’s set to make nearly $11 million this season with the Vikings.

Reiff was a first round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2012. He came to Minnesota on a five-year deal worth more than $58 million in 2017. He’s made 43 starts in three seasons with the Vikings.