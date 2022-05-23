Report: Timberwolves to hire Tim Connelly as President of Basketball Operations

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs this year for the second time since 2004. They’ve reportedly made a move Monday to make sure that’s the standard moving forward.

According to multiple reports, the Timberwolves have hired Tim Connelly to be the team’s next president of basketball operations. He’ll replace Gersson Rosas, who was fired just before the start of the 2021-22 regular season. Connelly is reportedly coming to Minnesota on a five-year, $40 million deal that also includes partial ownership in the team. The move makes Connelly one of the highest-paid league executives in the NBA.

Connelly was previously the front office head of the Denver Nuggets, who feature two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, a former second round draft choice, and one of the league’s better point guards in Jamal Murray. Connelly was with the Nuggets for nine years and helped lead the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2020. The Nuggets have made the Western Conference Playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

The Timberwolves put Sachin Gupta in charge of the front office after Rosas’ dismissal, and the Wolves won more than 40 games for just the fourth time since their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2004. The Timberwolves beat the Clippers to earn the No. 7 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs, then fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. It was Minnesota's second playoff appearance since Kevin Garnett led the franchise to the Western Conference Finals in 2004.

With Connelly coming in, it’s not immediately clear how Gupta’s role in Minnesota might change.

Connelly recently met with new Timberwolves’ owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore about the opportunity, and a reported meeting with Glen Taylor over the weekend finalized the decision.

Rodriguez and Lore will take over majority ownership of the Timberwolves in 2023, and the move to hire Connelly to run the basketball operations is their first real mark on the franchise. The team has not yet made the hiring official.