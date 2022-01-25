Report: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah emerges as favorite for Vikings GM

It appears the Minnesota Vikings are closing in on a favorite to replace Rick Spielman in the front office.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is the favorite to become the new Vikings’ general manager. Spielman was fired on Jan. 10, after the Vikings finished 8-9, missing the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons.

Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles emerged as the team’s two finalists for GM after eight candidates were interviewed in the last week. According to multiple reports, Poles has agreed to a deal to become the next general manager of one of their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears. Poles was scheduled to interview with the Vikings on Wednesday.

Adofo-Mensah is in the Twin Cities on Tuesday to hold his second interview with the Vikings at TCO Performance Center.

Adofo-Mensah, 40, is currently the vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns. He started his NFL career in 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers and spent six years there in football research and development before moving to the Browns' front office.

Adofo-Mensah was in the business world before the NFL, working as an associate portfolio manager at Taylor Woods Capital and was vice president/executive director at Credit Suisse as a commodities' trader.