PJ Fleck Show: Gophers prep for Wisconsin after tough loss to Iowa

The PJ Fleck Show continues on Fox 9 and this week, we’re talking rivalries and Thanksgiving as the 2022 regular season comes to a close.

The Gophers dropped to 7-4 after a tough 13-10 loss to Iowa in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Huntington Bank Stadium. On Senior Day for Minnesota, Mo Ibrahim had 39 carries for 263 yards and a touchdown, but also had an unfortunate fumble on the Iowa 9-yard line with five minutes to play.

Minnesota got the ball right back, but Athan Kaliakmanis had a pass for Lemeke Brockington broken up and intercepted by Jack Campbell in Hawkeyes’ territory. That set up the eventual game-winning field goal for Iowa. It’s the eighth straight win for the Hawkeyes against Minnesota, as Fleck drops to 0-6 against Iowa.

This week, Coach Fleck joins Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the loss, and look ahead to another rivalry match-up against Wisconsin. The Gophers and Badgers kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN, as Minnesota seeks its second straight win over Wisconsin, and third in the last five years. In 2021, the Gophers beat the Badgers 23-13.

Also, offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga joins the show to talk about his senior season with the Gophers. Fleck and the crew also talk about the team's annual Turkey Giveaway on campus to families in need.

Watch the video for the full episode of this week’s PJ Fleck Show! After facing the Badgers, the Gophers have to wait to learn their bowl destination.