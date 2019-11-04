PJ Fleck, Gophers reach agreement on 7-year contract extension

article

P.J. Fleck is days away from coaching his biggest game so far at the University of Minnesota, and it appears he’ll be staying with the Gophers long-term.

Fleck and Minnesota have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract extension that will keep him in Minneapolis through the 2026 season.

"This has been a few weeks in the making. This wasn't just now," said Fleck during a press conference Tuesday.

"Heather [Fleck] and I love Minnesota. At the University of Minnesota, it's a complete package for Heather and I," he added about making the long-term commitment to the program.

Minnesota is off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1941, is 5-0 to start Big Ten play for the first time since 1961 and is ranked No. 13 in the country.

The Gophers will host the biggest game in the 10-year history of TCF Bank Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday when No. 5-ranked Penn State (8-0) visits Minneapolis. It’s the biggest home game for Minnesota since Glen Mason’s 2003 squad hosted Michigan on a Friday night in the Metrodome.

The University of Minnesota wanted to lock up Fleck, one of the hot young coaches in Division I football, after Willie Taggart was fired from Florida State. Clay Helton is also on the hot seat at USC, and Fleck’s name had been dropped recently as a possible replacement at both.

Fleck is in his third year with Minnesota after taking Western Michigan from a 1-11 mark in 2013 to a 13-0 mark in 2016 before losing to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. The Gophers went 5-7 in Fleck’s first season, then earned bowl eligibility last year with the program’s first win over Wisconsin in 15 years.

Fleck is making $3.6 million this season, which ranks 37th among 130 FBS coaches and is 11th in the Big Ten.

He's 20-13 at Minnesota in two-plus seasons, and the Gophers' 52-10 win over Maryland marked the 50th of his career. Fleck, 38, is the second-youngest Division I coach to reach that mark.

The first taping of the P.J. Fleck show since the extension will be taped at Kaufmann Memorial Union Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.