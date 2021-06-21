Patrick Peterson talks joining Minnesota Vikings on Fox 9 Sports Now

Patrick Peterson was arguably the biggest off-season free agent signing for the Minnesota Vikings, and he’s one of several key pieces brought in as Mike Zimmer aims to rebuild his defense for the 2021 season.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman was sitting in the Atlanta airport, having just left Georgia’s pro day, when his phone rang. It was Joel Segal, the agent for Peterson. The veteran defensive back was looking for a new home after 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

"It’s amazing how things come together in free agency. We talked about Patrick during our free agency meetings, but didn’t think we’d have a legitimate shot. I think this thing came together in about two hours," Spielman said back in March. "It speaks for himself what he’s going to bring to us on the football field. He’s going to be a future hall of famer."

Peterson was the No. 5 overall pick by the Cardinals in 2011 out of LSU. He had eight straight Pro Bowl selections, and he’s been selected All-Pro three times. He has 28 interceptions in 154 career games.

Speaking with reporters back in March, Peterson said Zimmer was one of the main reasons he decided to come to Minnesota.

"Coach Zim himself stood out to me. His reputation speaks for itself, the things that he’s able to do with the defense," Peterson said. "The culture around here, the atmosphere around here was everything for me. It definitely checked off all the boxes."

Peterson joined Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now to talk about his decision to join the Vikings, and what’s ahead for the 2021 season.

"Rick and Coach Zim know that I have a lot left in the tank. They know that I can come help this team win football games and help get this thing back in the right direction," Peterson said. "We have a chance to do something pretty special."