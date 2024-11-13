Parker Romo told Kevin O’Connell to get out of his way during offseason kicking session

Kevin O’Connell had a full circle moment with Parker Romo last Sunday, giving his new kicker a game ball after four made field goals in a 12-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s right, a kicker who had been with the team for four days accounted for all 12 points. Romo was working out at a Fayateville, Arkansas high school when the Vikings came calling. Will Reichard, who they drafted and made 34 straight kicks to start the season, was dealing with a quad injury and had to go on injured reserve.

On Wednesday, O’Connell recalled a session during the Vikings’ offseason program where he was watching Romo kick before Reichard had gotten to Minnesota. O’Connell had apparently gotten too close for Romo’s liking. He made a kick from 58 yards out, then gave the head coach a glare.

"I was probably standing a little too close. The competitive look on his face basically saying, ‘I know you saw that, now get out of the way type of thing.’ I remember just feeling like he had a great edge to him, but in a good way," O’Connell said. "Half the time it’s like Happy Gilmore when the caddie is supposed to help him stay out of the way and he does not do that. He didn’t like where I was, and his look said everything I needed to hear from him."

Why it matters

Romo was making his NFL debut on Sunday, despite 15 years of experience in kicking. He had only been on practice squads, and spent one season in the XFL. He made kicks from 45, 33, 34 and 29 yards out to lead the Vikings to a win at Jacksonville.

Reichard is on IR, which means Romo is the kicker for at least four games.

What’s next

The Vikings are at the Tennessee Titans next Sunday, looking to increase their win streak to three games.