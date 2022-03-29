Expand / Collapse search

Paige Bueckers, UConn arrive in Minneapolis for Women's Final Four

By FOX 9 Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Hopkins basketball star and current UConn standout sophomore Paige Bueckers was back home on Tuesday as the University of Connecticut arrived in Minneapolis for the Women's Final Four.

The UConn women arrived in Minneapolis on Tuesday with South Carolina and Louisville, a day after Stanford touched down.

The women's teams will prepare over the next few days for games on Friday at the Target Center. Louisville is set to take on South Carolina in the Final Four while UConn will faceoff with Stanford.

Bueckers, who missed time due to injury during the season, will look to build on a hot hand during the Elite Eight in front of a hometown crowd in Minneapolis.