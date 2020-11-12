P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers beat Illinois, prep for Iowa

It’s Week 4 of the P.J. Fleck Show on Fox 9, and it’s pig week.

University of Minnesota football fans are likely eating more bacon this week as the Gophers and Iowa battle for Floyd of Rosedale Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota hasn’t won the rivalry game in five years, and Fleck is 0-3 against the Hawkeyes.

This week, Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue, Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard talk with P.J. Fleck about Floyd of Rosedale and the rivalry. We also recap last week’s win at Illinois, Mo Ibrahim leading the Big Ten in rushing and a defensive coach sidelined last week by COVID-19.

Hobie Artigue also chats with Marshall native Blaise Andries. He’s one of five Gophers’ offensive linemen from Minnesota getting snaps this season, and talks about what a win over Iowa and winning back the pig would mean for the Gophers.

Watch the video full this week’s full episode of the P.J. Fleck Show.