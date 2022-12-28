Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy gets testy with reporter after bowl loss: 'Don't be an a--'

article

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy got testy with a reporter following a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday night after he was asked about potential coaching staff changes in the offseason.

Oklahoma State capped off a tumultuous season with its third straight loss to end the year with a 7-6 record, prompting one reporter to ask about Gundy’s plans for the offseason.

"Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?" Gundy responded, seemingly deflecting the question.

The reporter responded "no" but was cut off by the frustrated head coach, "Then why would you ask?"

When the reporter said it was his "job" to ask, Gundy kept going.

"OK well, I might have to cut you out. Don’t be an a--. Really? Those are people’s lives, man. That's people’s families. Right? Don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way. You with me on this? It’s not fair to people’s families, man."

Some might say the coach was taking his frustrations from the game out on the reporter, but Gundy made a point before the presser ended to deny that notion.

"I’m not mad about the game, I just don’t like ignorance."

The Cowboys suffered a 17-point deficit through two quarters before inching back late in the fourth quarter, but they fell short against the Badgers in the end.

"We came out here with a little bit of a reduced roster and new guys were involved, and we had to kind of find our way," Gundy said. "Guys competed practice hard for three weeks. Had a great week of practice out here, so I was proud of them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story on FOX News.