Niko Medved after Gophers beat Fairleigh Dickinson: ‘We were not very good’

The Brief The Gophers men's basketball team finished non-conference play with a 60-43 win over Fairleigh Dickinson Monday night at Williams Arena. Niko Medved was not happy with the Gophers' effort, despite the win. Minnesota resumes Big Ten play at Northwestern on Saturday.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team closed out its non-conference schedule with a 60-43 win over Fairleigh Dickinson Monday night.

But Niko Medved was less than thrilled with the Gophers’ effort, especially as they return to Big Ten play at Northwestern on Saturday.

‘We were not very good’

What they're saying:

The Gophers started slow and led just 32-29 at half. Medved was not happy, and challenged his team in the halftime locker room.

"We were not very good here tonight. Our approach was not what it needed to be. For whatever reason the first couple minutes, they made a couple tough shots. Just our approach after that was not very good," Medved said. "We’re going to have to get to another level."

Strong second half

What we know:

The Gophers held Fairleigh Dickinson to just 14 points in the second half. The Knights didn’t make a field goal in the second half until there were was about nine minutes left in regulation. Their only point in the first 10 minutes of the second half came at the free throw line. That allowed Minnesota to pull away with a 19-1 run, mostly with top scorer Cade Tyson on the bench with four fouls.

Bobby Durkin had a season-high 19 points. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 17 points and seven rebounds. Tyson finished with 12.

Unbeaten at Williams Arena

Local perspective:

The Gophers have defended their home court so far. They’re 8-0 at Williams Arena this season, including a win over a ranked Indiana team to open conference play.

The Gophers (8-5, 1-1) resume Big Ten play at Northwestern on Saturday.