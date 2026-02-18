Minnesota school leaders demand laws to curb ICE impact

The Brief Minnesota school administrators are lobbying for new laws and funding due to challenges from Operation Metro Surge. Attendance dropped significantly in schools like Columbia Heights and Willmar due to federal agents' presence. House Democrats propose a law to keep immigration agents off school property, but Republican support is uncertain.



School administrators across Minnesota are advocating for legislative changes in response to the impacts of Operation Metro Surge.

ICE near schools causes attendance drop

What we know:

Federal agents' presence near Fridley and Columbia Heights schools led to a noticeable drop in attendance. Columbia Heights Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik emphasized that the families of their detained students have come to the U.S. legally.

"The seven families have come to this country by legal means. I've seen the immigration paperwork with my own eyes because they've shown it to me asking for help, right? They're not violent criminals. They're mothers, fathers, children, neighbors," said Stenvik.

Charter schools experienced a 50% drop in attendance, while Willmar saw over a quarter of its students staying home. Rochester schools reported an 81% increase in excused absences. These absences are expected to result in a significant loss of revenue for schools, prompting calls for legislative action to prevent future occurrences.

Democrats pushing new bill

Why you should care:

House Democrats are pushing for a law to keep immigration agents off school property. However, most interactions between students and agents have occurred off campus, such as at bus stops. Despite the challenges, most Republicans support the actions of ICE, with Sen. Jason Rarick acknowledging unconstitutional actions by agents have contributed to the current tensions, while also blaming incendiary rhetoric from Democrats.

Keri Rodrigues of the National Parents Union stated, "Two promises that every child in America should be guaranteed, the freedom to go to school and the safety to walk home. Classrooms, buses, playgrounds, and hallways should be safe spaces."

Local perspective:

The DFL bill aims to reinstate a former rule for ICE that President Trump eliminated. The success of this initiative depends on gaining Republican support, which remains uncertain.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear whether the proposed legislation will receive enough bipartisan support to pass.