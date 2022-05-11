Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 9:45 AM CDT, Olmsted County, Wabasha County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:30 AM CDT until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Olmsted County, Wabasha County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:25 AM CDT until SUN 2:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

FOX's Game of the Week: McCarthy and the Cowboys head to Green Bay in Week 10

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9

Mike McCarthy returns to Lambeau November 13

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Packers at Lambeau in Fox's game of the week on November 13. The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday.

(FOX 9) - The Green Bay Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys in America's Game of the Week on Nov. 13. 

The NFL will release the full season schedule Thursday night but on Wednesday morning FOX gave a preview of the matchup at Lambeau Field, which is a premier game of the upcoming season that will air live on FOX 9. 

Assuming everyone stays healthy, it will feature two of the premier quarterbacks in the league in Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. 

Both teams are expected to be in the playoff conversation by the season’s end. 

After the schedule is released at 7 p.m. Thursday on the NFL Network, the FOX 9 Sports team will break down the Vikings' schedule game by game. The live show will air on FOX 9 at 10:35 p.m., right after FOX 9 News at 10 p.m. 

It has already been revealed the Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday night game in Week 2, and Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London