FOX's Game of the Week: McCarthy and the Cowboys head to Green Bay in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys in America's Game of the Week on Nov. 13.

The NFL will release the full season schedule Thursday night but on Wednesday morning FOX gave a preview of the matchup at Lambeau Field, which is a premier game of the upcoming season that will air live on FOX 9.

Assuming everyone stays healthy, it will feature two of the premier quarterbacks in the league in Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

Both teams are expected to be in the playoff conversation by the season’s end.

After the schedule is released at 7 p.m. Thursday on the NFL Network, the FOX 9 Sports team will break down the Vikings' schedule game by game. The live show will air on FOX 9 at 10:35 p.m., right after FOX 9 News at 10 p.m.

It has already been revealed the Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday night game in Week 2, and Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.