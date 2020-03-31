NFL owners approve expanding playoff format to 14 teams

article

The NFL announced Tuesday its adding more teams to its playoff format, starting with the 2020 season.

The league had a conference call with its 32 owners on Tuesday, where they voted to approve expanding the NFL’s playoff format to 14 teams, starting this season. There had to be approval from 75 percent of the league owners for the format to move forward.

It had already been agreed to in the league’s new collective bargaining agreement. One team per conference will be added, meaning there will now be three Wild Card teams in each conference. Adding a playoff team to each conference means only the No. 1 seeds for the playoffs will get first round byes.

The move also means more than 43 percent of NFL teams will now make the playoffs.