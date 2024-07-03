Expand / Collapse search
Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride named WNBA All-Stars

By
Published  July 3, 2024 10:57am CDT
Minnesota Lynx
FOX 9
article

Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts during the first quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.  ((Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Lynx are off to one of their best starts in franchise history, and they’re sending two players to the WNBA All-Star Game.

The league announced Tuesday that forward Napheesa Collier and guard Kayla McBride were named WNBA All-Stars. The game will feature the U.S. Women’s National Team against Team WNBA. Collier will play for USA Women’s Basketball, and McBride for Team WNBA.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve: 'You got to talk about us now'

The Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 94-89 Tuesday night to improve to 13-3 and win its first Commissioner's Cup title.

Collier is making her fourth All-Star appearance, becoming the seventh player in franchise history to do so. It’s also her second straight after going for 20 points, six rebounds and two assists in last year’s game.

Collier is averaging 20.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 blocks per game, playing at an MVP level as the Lynx are 14-5 on the season and one of the best teams in the league.

McBride is making her fourth All-Star appearance, and first with the Lynx. She’s back for the first time since 2019 and is averaging 15.9 points, three rebounds and a career-high 3.7 assists per game. She’s shooting a career-high 43.3 percent from the perimeter.

CHERYL REEVE NAMED WNBA COACH OF THE MONTH

Cheryl Reeve on Tuesday was named the WNBA Coach of the Month for June. The Lynx went 9-2 over the month and won the franchise’s first Commissioner’s Cup.

The Lynx are currently third in the WNBA at 14-5 and first among teams in the West.