MNUFC’s Dayne St. Clair, Emanuel Reynoso picked for MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field

Adrian Heath had some good news to deliver as Minnesota United gathered for its training session Tuesday morning at National Sports Center in Blaine.

Sure, the Loons have won three straight and are back in the Western Conference playoff race. But Major League Soccer’s All-Star game is coming to Allianz Field next month, and a pair Loons’ players will take part. Keeper Dayne St. Clair and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso were named MLS All-Stars for the Aug. 10 showcase against Liga MX.

It’s the first time Minnesota United has had two players picked for the MLS All-Star Game. Heath had some say in that, as head coach for the MLS team with the Loons and Allianz Field serving as the host.

"It’s nice to have a couple of players in there. They’re both certainly worthy of the accolade. Certainly Dayne since he’s come onto the team has been outstanding, and everybody knows my feelings about Rey. He’s starting to put some end product to the game that we know he’s got," Heath said. "Certainly both of them deserve to be in there."

St. Clair is a first-time All-Star and took over keeper duties early this season after Tyler Miller went down ill in March, and has since won the job. St. Clair’s first start of the season included eight saves, one on a penalty kick, as he kept a clean sheet against the New York Red Bulls.

St. Clair has allowed 22 goals in 17 starts, and is one of five MLS keepers with at least 60 saves this year. St. Clair has three clean sheets this year, and nine over his four-year career.

"Huge accomplishment for me personally, I think for the club as well to obviously be hosting it, to have a couple players involved. It’s big for me personally and for the club, and congrats to Rey as well," St. Clair said.

St. Clair is also looking to lock up a spot on the Canadian National Team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.

Reynoso was picked for the All-Star Game last year, but couldn’t play due to injury. This year, he leads the Loons with seven goals and five assists. He has four goals and two assists with the Loons currently on a three-match win streak.

He’s one of only three MLS players this season with at least seven goals and five assists. Minnesota United is 5-2 in matches this season where he has either a goal or assist.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, and Heath expects the usual capacity crowd and electric atmosphere at Allianz Field.

"We’ve got an unbelievable stadium and I know we’ll have an unbelievable atmosphere. For the people that are not quite sure what MLS has to offer, I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity to come and see the finest players within the league," Heath said. "These are players that can play in any league in the world."

On top of that, the Loons are looking to continue a hot streak as they host Sporting Kansas City Wednesday night. Minnesota United has won three straight, scored a combined nine goals in those three wins and vaulted to the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

They have five MLS matches and a friendly against Everton FC before the All-Star Game.

"The level of performance has been excellent. This team has been very, very close. Now we’re starting to put the finishing touches to some of our really good approach. If we continue to do that, we’ll continue to be more complete," Heath said.