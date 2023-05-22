MNUFC: Robin Lod out up to 6 months after knee surgery

article

Minnesota United will be without one of its top players for several months, but coach Adrian Heath said Monday he doesn’t want to call it season-ending just yet.

Midfielder Robin Lod had surgery on Monday to a repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, an injury suffered in a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo last Wednesday at Allianz Field. It was the Loons’ first home win of the season.

Team officials said Monday Lod will be out four to six months. It doesn’t necessarily put his 2023 season in jeopardy. If he can return closer to the four-month window, the Loons have three regular season matches in October before potentially playing in the Major League Soccer playoffs. Regardless, they’ll have to play a majority of the remainder of the season without one of their key pieces.

Heath talked about Lod’s injury in a video conference on Monday.

"Obviously not great news. Big disappointment for us because he is so important for us, but, hey, this is football and you have to overcome these things. He will, too. He’s a strong kid. We’re hopeful he will make a full and speedy recovery," Heath said.

Lod signed a three-year deal last summer to stay with Minnesota United through the 2025 season. He played in 11 MLS games this year before the injury, and posted to Instagram after his surgery.

"Thank you to my teammates and everyone in the club for all the support you have shown me. I truly appreciate all of you. I’ll be back!"

LOONS FACE HOUSTON DYNAMO IN U.S. OPEN CUP ON SHORT REST

Minnesota United got a 1-0 win late Saturday night at the Portland Timbers, but they’re not getting much time to enjoy it.

The Loons are in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 and travel to Houston to face the Dynamo Tuesday night, less than a week after beating them at Allianz Field. The winner moves on and faces the Austin FC/Chicago Fire FC winner in the semifinals.