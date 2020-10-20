MNUFC reschedules game against Chicago Fire SC for Nov. 4

article

Minnesota United officials announced Monday that the team’s match against Chicago Fire SC originally planned for last Wednesday has been rescheduled to Nov. 4.

The Loons had to postpone the match after at least one player tested positive for COVID-19 in the hours leading up to kickoff. Minnesota United also had its match at FC Dallas, originally set for Oct. 11, postponed after two potential starters had positive tests the day before.

Minnesota United has had all negative tests since, and last Sunday played to a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo at Allianz Field. Midfielder Ethan Finlay had both goals for the Loons, scoring in the 11th minute and the 30th minute to give Minnesota United the 2-0 lead at half. Houston Dynamo netted a pair of second half goals to earn the tie.

Minnesota United is currently fifth in the Western Conference with 24 points and a 6-5-6 record. That includes a 3-1-2 mark at Allianz Field. The Loons are one point out of fourth, and six points out of third in the West. They have five regular season matches remaining, and next up is a match Saturday at FC Cincinnati.