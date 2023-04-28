Minnesota Wild season ends in 4-1 Game 6 loss to Dallas Stars

article

The Minnesota Wild season came to an end Friday night in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center, losing the series 4-2.

For the seventh time in the playoffs, the Wild isn’t able to get out of the first round. It also comes just three days after the Minnesota Timberwolves’ season came to an end in a first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Wild hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2015 season, and had one of their worst overall efforts of the season in an elimination game. Even by Minnesota sports standards, Friday’s performance was unacceptable in front of a sold out and electric late night crowd in St. Paul.

The Stars took a 1-0 lead at 6:22 of the first period, shortly after Ryan Hartman had a shot go through the goalmouth but not in. Roope Hintz, who has been a problem for the Wild all series, scored on a feed from Tyler Seguin to give Dallas the lead after 20 minutes.

The Stars made it 2-0 at 13:37 of the second period. Jake Middleton lost a puck battle, and Wyatt Johnston scored off a feed from Evgeni Dadonov. Dallas delivered the back-breaker just before the end of the second period.

Mats Zuccarello skated in and missed an open net wide. Max Domi fed Mason Marchment, who scored his second goal of the series with 0.5 seconds left to give the Stars a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes. Wild fans booed the team off the ice, sensing the end of the season was 20 minutes away. The Wild allowed the first 11 shots of the second period, and was out-shot 18-6 for the frame.

The Wild’s only goal of the night came from Freddy Gaudreau at 12:53 of the third period, his third of the series. He beat Jake Oettinger after the Wild won a puck battle along the wall. It was Oettinger’s only blemish in a 21-save night.

The Stars put the nail in the coffin on the Wild’s season with 56.5 seconds to play. With Marc-Andre Fleury on the bench, Max Domi scored an empty-net goal to give Dallas a 4-1 lead.

Wild star Kirill Kaprizov didn’t record a point after the first period of Game 1, a stretch of more than 373 minutes of game time. It’s another disappointing finish for a franchise that had visions of a playoff run, leading to several questions this offseason.

The Wild had a 2-1 lead in the series after Game 3, but saw its season come to an end with three straight losses.