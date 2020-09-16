Minnesota Wild trades Eric Staal to Buffalo Sabres for Marcus Johansson

article

A day after signing Jonas Brodin to a seven-year contract extension, the Minnesota Wild made another big roster move.

The Wild announced Wednesday they’ve traded veteran and top line center Eric Staal to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for left winger Marcus Johansson. Staal, who is 35 years old and just finished his 16th NHL season, had 47 points, including 19 goals, last season for the Wild. Staal spent four seasons in Minnesota.

Staal signed with the Wild as a free agent in July of 2016, and has 1,021 points in 1,240 career games.

Johansson is 29 years old and recorded 30 points, nine goals and 21 assists, in 60 games for the Sabres this past season. Johansson has 364 career points, including 129 goals, in 648 games over 10 seasons with the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins and the Sabres.

Johansson also has 41 points, including 13 goals, in 94 career playoff games. He’s also played for Sweden in five international tournaments, including the 2014 Winter Olympics.