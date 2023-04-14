Minnesota Wild to open Stanley Cup Playoffs against Dallas Stars

article

The match-ups for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are set, and the Minnesota Wild will face the Dallas Stars.

The Wild (46-25-11) finished sixth in the Western Conference at 103 points, which was also third in the Central Division behind Dallas and Colorado. By virtue of the Avalanche winning the division, the Wild will face the Stars in a best-of-seven series, starting Monday night in Dallas.

Based on puck drop times for the first four games, Minnesota fans will want caffeine on the ready. Here’s an early look at the schedule:

Game 1 – 8:30 p.m. Monday at Dallas

Game 2 – 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dallas

Game 3 – 8:30 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center

Game 4 – 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Xcel Energy Center

Games 5,6,7 (if necessary) are TBD

The Wild is in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season, and 10th time in the last 11 years. The Wild hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.