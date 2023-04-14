Minnesota Wild to open Stanley Cup Playoffs against Dallas Stars

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 PM CDT until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
19
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM CDT until SUN 1:30 AM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:16 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:45 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:42 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Pine County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota Wild to open Stanley Cup Playoffs against Dallas Stars

By
Published 
Updated 10:24PM
Sports
FOX 9
article

Brandon Duhaime #21 of the Minnesota Wild scores a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the game at the Xcel Energy Center on April 3, 2023 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.  ((Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The match-ups for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are set, and the Minnesota Wild will face the Dallas Stars.

The Wild (46-25-11) finished sixth in the Western Conference at 103 points, which was also third in the Central Division behind Dallas and Colorado. By virtue of the Avalanche winning the division, the Wild will face the Stars in a best-of-seven series, starting Monday night in Dallas.

Based on puck drop times for the first four games, Minnesota fans will want caffeine on the ready. Here’s an early look at the schedule:

  • Game 1 – 8:30 p.m. Monday at Dallas
  • Game 2 – 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dallas
  • Game 3 – 8:30 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center
  • Game 4 – 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Xcel Energy Center
  • Games 5,6,7 (if necessary) are TBD

The Wild is in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season, and 10th time in the last 11 years. The Wild hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.