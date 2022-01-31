Minnesota Wild, Jordan Greenway agree to 3-year extension

article

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday it has agreed to terms on a three-year, $9 million extension with forward Jordan Greenway.

Greenway, 24, will be under contract with the Wild through the 2024-25 season.

Greenway has 13 points, four goals and nine assists, a plus-17 rating, two game-winning goals, 82 hits and 47 shots in 33 games. He had a career-high three-point night on Nov. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes, and a career-high two goals at San Jose back in December.

Greenway has 98 career points, including 30 goals, in 243 career games over five seasons with the Wild. He also has five points in 16 career playoff games with the Wild. He also led the Wild with 26 assists in 56 regular season games last year.

Greenway was a second round draft choice, No. 50 overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. He’s the first player to appear in the Olympics, NCAA Tournament and the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the same season, in 2017-18.

Advertisement

The Wild has points in eight straight games, has won five straight games and has jumped up to the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference at 57 points (27-10-3), just one point behind the Nashville Predators for the No. 2 spot.