Minnesota Wild keeps season alive with 4-2, Game 5 win over Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild lives to see another day after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 5 of their playoff series Monday night.

Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Wild got down 1-0 in the first period before getting goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway to take a 3-1 lead after the opening period. The Wild then had one of their worst second periods of the season, getting out-shot 22-1, but still taking a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

The lone goal of the period came from Alec Martinez on the power play on a one-timer that went off the skate of Jonas Brodin past Cam Talbot.

The Wild leaned on Talbot late, and got an empty net goal from Nico Sturm with 37.5 seconds to play to seal a 4-2 win. The Wild got the victory despite getting out-shot 40-14. Talbot finished with 38 saves in the win.

Kaprizov recorded his first career playoff goal, and Parise got his first goal of the series for his franchise-leading 15th playoff goal and 35th playoff point.

The Wild and Golden Knights square off Wednesday night for Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center, with Minnesota needing a win to force a decisive Game 7 Friday night. The road team has now won four out of the five games in the series.