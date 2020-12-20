Vikings' playoff chances slip away after 33-27 loss to Bears

article

The Minnesota Vikings have two regular season games left, and they’re on the outside of the NFC Playoff race looking in after a 33-27 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

When the Vikings faced the Bears on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field a month ago, Chicago’s points included a Cordarrelle Patterson kick return for a touchdown and a pair of field goals. Sunday, the Bears gashed a Vikings’ defense without Eric Kendricks for 199 rushing yards, including 146 yards and two touchdowns from David Montgomery.

A Hail Mary attempt from Kirk Cousins with seven seconds left hit the ground, and the Vikings fell to 6-8. They need to win their final two games at New Orleans and Detroit, and get some help to be involved in the postseason.

The Vikings are now 6-8 with two games to play, at New Orleans and at Detroit. They need to win out and get some help to make the playoffs.

"We’re disappointed," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

Advertisement

"It's certainly not where we wanted to be. You look back and you think about some really tough losses, one play here or there throughout the season that you know you’re so close. That’s why when you prepare all week, when you’re in the game, you feel that intensity and that tension on every snap," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "You know that it really is one snap that can make the difference in a win or loss, going to the playoffs or not going to the playoffs. It’s just the way it is, every game is back and forth and it tests you. This season is just another reminder of that."

Benched earlier this season for ineffective play, Mitch Trubisky finished 15-of-21 for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and made enough plays with his legs to keep the Vikings off balance. The Bears averaged more than six yards per play.

Chicago didn’t have a punt the rest of the game after its opening possession. The Bears scored points on seven straight drives.

With the season potentially on the line, the Vikings’ defense allowed 33 points and 397 total yards.

"I just feel like we didn’t have the recipe to play as one. We couldn’t stop the run as well as we did in the past. We just have to be able to learn from it and finish the season out strong," defensive back Cameron Dantzler said.

The Vikings tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter on Cousins’ short touchdown pass to Adam Thielen. But the Bears answered with 10 points to take a 20-10 lead at the half. The Vikings gifted Chicago a field goal after Dalvin Cook got stuffed on a 4th and 1 play.

Cook scored from 1-yard out to get the Vikings within 20-17 in the third quarter. Montgomery answered with a score to put the Bears up 27-17. Tyler Conklin’s first career touchdown on a 20-yard play got the Vikings as close as 30-27 with 8:05 to play. They got the ball two more times, and didn’t have the Bears fooled with their play-calling. Irv Smith Jr. also dropped a touchdown near the end of the first half, and with it, the Vikings would’ve had a lead in the third quarter.

Cook finished with 24 carries for 132 yards and a score, but when it mattered most late in fourth quarter, the Bears stopped him.

"We had an opportunity at the end to win it. We just didn’t win it. The defense did a great job of giving us back the ball to win the football game and we didn’t win it. We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and go back and fix some things," Cook said.

Cousins finished 24-of-31 for 271 yards and two touchdowns despite being sacked three times and pressured much of the game. The two biggest bright spots were Justin Jefferson and Dan Bailey. Jefferson finished with eight catches for 104 yards, breaking Randy Moss’s single-season record in 1998 for catches. Jefferson is now at 73 on the season. Bailey, after missing seven kicks the last two weeks combined, was 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.

In a game with the playoffs potentially at stake, the defense couldn’t stop the Bears and the offense faltered in key late situations.

"I’d say the defense has to look in the mirror too," Zimmer said.

Now the Vikings face the Saints on a short week, with a Christmas Day match-up ahead. Without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, the Vikings went 3-5 on their home field.

"Certainly not the way we wanted to end the final home game of the season. There are so many plays you can point to, you go back and agonize over. Now we have to get ready on a short week for a good football team at their place," Cousins said.