Cousins, Beebe rally Vikings to 28-27 win over Panthers

Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a fourth quarter, game-winning touchdown drive and they’re still clinging to slim hopes in the NFC Playoff picture after a 28-27 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cousins hit Chad Beebe over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings a 28-27 lead with 46 seconds left. Teddy Bridgewater got the Panthers in field goal range to potentially steal the win, but Joey Slye missed wide left as Minnesota improved to 5-6 on the season.

Cousins finished 34-of-45 for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 70 yards and two scores, and Bisi Johnson stepped up with Adam Thielen out and finished with seven catches for 74 yards.

The Vikings weathered two defensive touchdowns by the Panthers, both fumble recoveries for scores by Jeremy Chinn, as the Vikings trailed 24-13 with 11:31 to play.

The Vikings finish a three-game home stand facing the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.