Dan Bailey field goal in OT lifts Vikings over Jaguars, 27-24

The Minnesota Vikings never make life easy for themselves.

Sunday, they needed a 23-yard field goal from Dan Bailey in overtime to beat the previously 1-10 Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24. Bailey go the game winner after missing two extra points, and a 51-yard field goal that would’ve given the Vikings the lead with 18 seconds left.

Nonetheless, the Vikings have won five out of their last six games, and a .500 for the first time this season at 6-6. The Jaguars entered Sunday on a 10-game losing streak.

"I have mixed feelings to be honest with you. I’m talking to the team about it’s important that we’re winning these games, but we’ve got to do these things way better than what we’re doing and they all understand. There wasn’t a lot of hooting and hollering going on in the locker room the last two weeks," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the win. "They know that we have to do better in order to continue to win games."

Kirk Cousins finished 28-of-43 for 305 yards and three touchdowns, but was also sacked four times and opened the second half with an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Justin Jefferson continued his impressive rookie season with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. He recorded his fifth 100-yard game of the season, eclipsing the franchise record set by Randy Moss set in 1998.

Adam Thielen had eight catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, and C.J. Ham’s only catch of the game went for an 11-yard score. Dalvin Cook finished with 120 yards rushing on 32 carries, and six catches for 59 yards.

The Vikings’ defense learned just before kickoff that top tackler and veteran leader Eric Kendricks would be out for the game. Kendricks had been dealing with a calf injury that he aggravated during warm-ups. Minnesota’s defense created four turnovers in his absence, with Harrison Smith’s interception in overtime setting up the game-winning field goal.

Mike Glennon finished 28-of-42 for 280 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars, but had interceptions to Smith and Cameron Danzter. The rookie defensive back also forced and recovered a fumble. Glennon was sacked twice, including on a safety in the second half.

The Vikings would move up to the No. 7 spot in the NFC Playoff picture with an Arizona Cardinals' loss to the L.A. Rams.