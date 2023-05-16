Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso reinstated, cleared for team activities

article

Emanuel Reynoso is back. Well, sort of.

Minnesota United officials announced Tuesday morning that Reynoso has been cleared to play and return to full team activities. The Loons’ standout was suspended by Major League Soccer without pay after failing to report to preseason training.

Loons officials have said since before the season started that his absence was due to personal reasons, and coach Adrian Heath expected him back at any moment. He flew back to Minnesota earlier this month after several months back in Argentina.

Back in December of 2021, Reynoso was accused of assaulting a boy with a gun in Argentina. According to a newspaper report at the time, he allegedly attacked a boy with the butt of a pistol.

Reynoso started 28 games for the Loons in 2021, recording five goals and 10 assists. He’s a two-time MLS All-Star.

Reynoso did not participate in team drills with Minnesota United on Tuesday. He’s not expected to play Wednesday night against the Houston Dynamo at Allianz Field, and is not expected to travel with the team when it heads to Portland on Saturday.

Reynoso could return to team training next week. The Loons are off to a slow start, at 3-5-3, and are winless in their last six MLS games.