Minnesota United hosting inaugural St. Paul Cup Friday at Allianz Field

Minnesota United officials announced Monday they’re hosting the inaugural St. Paul Cup at Allianz Field Friday night, a pair of high school soccer matches featuring teams from Harding and Washington Technology Magnet School.

The Loons are hosting the high school teams for the event, inspired by the Mayor’s Cup, with the help of Bell Bank. The gates at Allianz Field will open at 4:30 p.m. as the two boys’ teams will play at 5:30 p.m. The girls game will follow at about 7:30 p.m.

Both games are free and open to the public and fan bases for both schools. Tickets for the event can be claimed via SeatGeek, and a limited number of tickets are being made available.

Minnesota United and Bell Bank will present both schools with a donation as part of an initiative to promote soccer and education in both communities. Bell Bank will also provide "Inaugural St. Paul Cup" pennants to fans in attendance.