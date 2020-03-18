Minnesota United donating 2,000 pounds of food to help people affected by Coronavirus

article

With its season suspended after just two matches and four home matches in limbo, Minnesota United is stepping up to help those affected by Coronavirus while they’re off the pitch.

Minnesota United, with food partner Delaware North, is donating 2,000 pounds of food to the Aliveness Project and Second Harvest Heartland for those who might have trouble gaining access to it while the country battles Covid-19. The Loons are donating fresh fruit, veggies, dairy and dry goods to both organizations.

“Over the weekend Delaware North was able to donate 2,000 pounds of food to the Aliveness Project and Second Harvest Heartland,” said DNC General Manager Eric Sampson. “While we missed serving our friends and fans at Allianz Field’s scheduled opener on March 15, we’re proud that the prep and energy committed to getting the building ready will positively impact our greater Twin Cities community.”

The Loons were 2-0 and scheduled to host their 2020 Allianz Field home opener last Sunday against the New York Red Bulls before the MLS suspended its season due to Coronavirus. It was the start of a four-game home stand, but now that’s all on hold.

Minnesota United lost just one home game during the inaugural season at Allianz Field, before losing its first home playoff game in franchise history.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins, Wild, Timberwolves and Lynx all announced financial donations they would be making to ensure stadium employees would be paid for games missed due to Coronavirus.