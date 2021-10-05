Minnesota United, Allianz Field to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game

article

Minnesota United officials and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber joined forces Tuesday to make a "special announcement" official: The MLS All-Star Game is coming to Allianz Field in 2022.

Garber was joined by Loons owner Bill McGuire, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey at a news conference after the Loons held training at Allianz Field in front of media and season-ticket holders. Loons CEO Chris Wright, who is stepping down after the 2021 season, said earlier this summer it was his expectation that Minnesota would host the All-Star Game in one of the next two years.

Wright was one of the leaders in helping get Allianz Field built. The state-of-the-art soccer facility opened in April of 2019, with the Loons playing New York City FC to a 3-3 draw in the first game ever played at the facility. Allianz Field cost about $250 million to build, which was done completely by private funding.

The MLS All-Stars played the 2021 game against All-Stars from Mexico’s Liga MX at Los Angeles FC’s Banc of America Stadium back in August.

Allianz Field seats about 19,600 fans, and re-opened to full capacity earlier this summer after having no fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.