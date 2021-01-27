Minnesota Twins signing shortstop Andrelton Simmons to 1-year deal

article

The Minnesota Twins have been mostly quiet with roster additions this offseason, but they’ve reportedly added a starting infielder for the 2021 season.

According to multiple reports, with the first coming from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Twins have signed shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a 1-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth about $10.5 million.

The signing indicates that last year’s starting shortstop, Jorge Polanco, would move to second base, and Luis Arraez would become the team’s utility infielder and fill in where needed. Simmons is entering his 10th major league season, and spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

He battled injuries last year and played in 30 games, hitting .297 with seven doubles, 10 RBI and stole two bases. In 2019, he hit .264 with seven homers, 19 doubles, 40 RBI and stole 10 bases in 103 games.

Advertisement

He’s a solid defender, having made just four errors in 100 chances last season. He also turned 10 double plays. In 102 games in 2019, he made 11 errors in 424 chances and turned 56 double plays. Pairing with Josh Donaldson at third base, it should make for one of the better left sides of the infield in the American League in the 2021 season.

The Twins have not yet made the signing official.