Minnesota Twins sign catcher Christian Vazquez, add Joey Gallo in free agency

The Minnesota Twins were not able to keep shortstop Carlos Correa after he entered free agency, but they did make a couple moves last week to try and bolster the roster for the 2023 season.

The Twins announced on Friday they’ve signed catcher Christian Vazquez. It’s reportedly a three-year deal, worth $30 million. The Twins needed to add a catcher, with Ryan Jeffers playing just 67 games last year due to injury and Gary Sanchez departing in free agency.

Vazquez spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox, winning a World Series in 2018. He was traded to the Houston Astros last season, where he won his second championship. He hit .276 with 23 homers and 72 RBI in 2019. Last year, he hit .282 with eight homers in 84 games with the Red Sox before moving to the Astros. He was considered one of the top catchers in free agency, behind Wilson Contreras.

The Twins have also reportedly added outfield depth, agreeing to a 1-year deal with Joey Gallo. He played 126 games last season between the New York Yankees and L.A. Dodgers, hitting 19 homers and driving in 47 runs.

Gallo hit 38 home runs in 2021, is 29 years old and was an All-Star in 2019 and 2021. The concern with Gallo is a career .199 batting average, and 1,048 career strikeouts.

Gallo will join a group of outfielders that includes Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Gilberto Celestino among others.