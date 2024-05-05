After 12 straight wins, a magical run by the Minnesota Twins fueled by a lucky summer sausage is now over.

The Twins lost Sunday, 9-2, at home against the Red Sox in the final game of a three-game home series. The Twins trailed most of the way but the game remained within reach up late when the Red Sox notched four runs in the 8th and then another two in the 9th.

With the loss, comes an end to the longest Twins win streak in more than three decades – and one the players credit to a summer sausage.

As has been well-documented, the Twins turned to the summer sausage while being shut out during a game against the White Sox last month.

Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins catches a celebratory home run sausage after crossing home plate on his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Target Field on May 05, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding / Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers recounted the turnaround.

"Yeah, it was out of nowhere," said Jeffers. "All of a sudden, we were getting shut out by Soroka. And the genius David Popkins brings out a summer sausage to the dugout. And sure enough, me and Julien rub the sausage, and, we go back to back to start the inning, tie the ballgame up. So the rest is history."

The winning streak has catapulted a once-struggling Twins team to among the top teams in the American League.

The fate of the sausage is unclear.