Twins 3B Royce Lewis blasts first inning homer on Opening Day

Royce Lewis wasted absolutely no time celebrating his first Opening Day with the Minnesota Twins.

Lewis blasted an 0-2 fastball 423 feet over the left field fence with two outs in the first inning to give the Twins an early 1-0 lead in Kansas City. This marks his first healthy Opening Day, after dealing with knee surgeries each of the last two seasons.

Lewis’s first two hits of the postseason last year also went for home runs. He has a knack for performing in the big moments.

On Wednesday during the team’s workout day at Kauffman Stadium, Lewis sat down with FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich to talk about the season ahead.

Unfortunately for the Twins, Lewis didn't make it past the third inning. Trying to score on a Carlos Correa double, Lewis ran awkwardly around second base and appeared to suffer a knee or leg injury. He came out of the game. The Twins say he suffered a right quadriceps injury.