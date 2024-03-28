Expand / Collapse search

Twins 3B Royce Lewis blasts first inning homer on Opening Day

By
Updated  March 28, 2024 4:14pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of an MLB Opening Day game between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals Mar 28, 2024 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, M ((Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Royce Lewis wasted absolutely no time celebrating his first Opening Day with the Minnesota Twins.

Lewis blasted an 0-2 fastball 423 feet over the left field fence with two outs in the first inning to give the Twins an early 1-0 lead in Kansas City. This marks his first healthy Opening Day, after dealing with knee surgeries each of the last two seasons.

Opening Day: Twins talk with Royce Lewis

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sits down with Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis ahead of Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.

Lewis’s first two hits of the postseason last year also went for home runs. He has a knack for performing in the big moments.

On Wednesday during the team’s workout day at Kauffman Stadium, Lewis sat down with FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich to talk about the season ahead.

Unfortunately for the Twins, Lewis didn't make it past the third inning. Trying to score on a Carlos Correa double, Lewis ran awkwardly around second base and appeared to suffer a knee or leg injury. He came out of the game. The Twins say he suffered a right quadriceps injury.