Minnesota Twins name Toby Gardenhire new St. Paul Saints manager

The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday announced their minor league and managerial coaching assignments for the 2021 season, and a familiar name will be in charge of the St. Paul Saints.

The Twins named Toby Gardenhire the new manager of the Saints, which is now the Class AAA affiliate. Gardenhire led the Twins Class AAA affiliates to a 151-121 record from 2018-19. He helped lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a playoff berth in 2018 after a 77-62 record. In 2019, he led the Ft. Myers Mussels to a 74-59 record, a playoff berth and the Florida State League Manager of the Year.

He’s the son of Ron Gardenhire, who was the manager of the Minnesota Twins from 2002 to 2014. Ron Gardenhire led the twins to six division titles, and the American League Manager of the Year Award in 2010. He was also the runner-up for the honor five times.

Ron Gardenhire won 1,068 games with the Twins, but was fired after the 2014 season.

Toby Gardenhire replaces George Tsamis, who was named the manager of the Saints in 2003. Tsamis led the Saints to seven division titles and the American Association championship in 2019. That team finished with a 64-36 record. Tsamis had also led the Saints to four straight Northern Division titles in five years from 2015 to 2019.

Toby Gardenhire was set to be the manager of Class AAA Rochester last year before all of minor league baseball shut down the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gardenhire worked with the team's top minor leaguers at CHS Field. He's entering his sixth season as a coach or manager in the Twins' organization.

"I couldn’t be more excited today to welcome Toby Gardenhire as the first manager of the St. Paul Saints as we enter the next chapter in our history as the AAA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins," said Derek Sharrer, executive vice president and general manager for the St. Paul Saints.

The Saints spent 13 seasons in the Northern League before leaving for the American Association in 2006. They spent 15 seasons there before leaving to become the Twins’ new Class AAA affiliate.

The Twins also announced Ramon Borrego will manage the Class AA Wichita Wind Surge, Brian Dinkelman will manage the Class A Cedar Rapids Kernels and Aaron Sutton will manage the Class A Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels.