Minnesota Twins honoring 1991 World Series champions this weekend

The Minnesota Twins on Wednesday announced plans for a busy weekend as they celebrate 30 years since the franchise won the 1991 World Series, the second for the organization.

That team made baseball history, going from one of the worst teams in the American League the year before to winning the World Series after beating the Atlanta Braves in seven games. Twins officials say more than 25 players, coaches and staff from that team will be at Target Field over the course of the weekend.

Former players coming include Rick Aguilera, Randy Bush, Chili Davis, Scott Erickson, Greg Gagne, Dan Gladden, Kent Hrbek, Gene Larkin, Jack Morris, Al Newman, Catherine Puckett (Kirby Puckett’s daughter) and Kirby Puckett Jr. (Kirby’s son).

Tom Kelly, who managed the 1991 team, and Tony Oliva will also be at Target Field.

Here are the events planned for the weekend as the Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series.

FRIDAY

Fans can get a photo from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. taken with Jack Morris and Bryan Harper, as well as Junior Ortiz, inside Gate 29.

The World Series trophy will be on display for fans to get pictures in the Truly On Deck.

Fans who have been season-ticket holders since the 1991 season will lead the Target Field crowd in singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.

SATURDAY

Fans can get their picture taken from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. with Greg Gagne, Scott Leius, Al Newman and Mike Pagliarulo inside Gate 29.

The Twins will have an on-field pregame ceremony to honor the 1991 team, with a brief roundtable from Chili Davis, Kent Hrbek, Andy McPhail and Dick Bremer.

Twins fans can get a picture with the World Series trophy.

SUNDAY

The first 5,000 kids 12-and-under will get a T.C. Build-a-Bear.

This weekend also marks the return of Nelson Cruz to Minnesota. Cruz, a fan-favorite for the Twins and former clubhouse leader, was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays last month with the team out of playoff contention.